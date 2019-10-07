e-paper
Samsung Galaxy Fold next sale date announced: Price, specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold’s next sale will take place on October 11. The first foldable phone from Samsung costs Rs 1,64,999.

tech Updated: Oct 07, 2019 17:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Galaxy Fold to be available on Samsung.com on October 11 again
Galaxy Fold to be available on Samsung.com on October 11 again(HT Photo)
         

Samsung on Monday said it will make its Galaxy Fold foldable phone available for purchase again on October 11. You can buy the Rs 1,64,999 foldable phone online via the company’s official e-store. Samsung Galaxy Fold is available in 12GB RAM and 512GB storage option. Deliveries of the foldable phone will start on October 20.

Pre-bookings of the foldable phone had started on October 4. Samsung said it had sold 1,600 units of Galaxy Fold in under 30 minutes on the first sale last week.

Samsung is bundling one-year “Infinity Flex Display Protection” with its Galaxy Fold. Each unit of Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with Galaxy Buds and an “Aramid Fiber” case.

Samsung Galaxy Fold full specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy Fold sports a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED cover display. When folded up, Galaxy Fold offers a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED display. Under the hood runs on a 7nm processor coupled with 12GB of RAM.

 

The smartphone houses as many as six cameras. On the back it has a triple rear camera setup featuring 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the inside, it has two cameras - 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel camera. There’s another 10-megapixel camera on the cover of the phone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold runs on Android 9 Pie-based custom OneUI optimised for dual-screen phones. It’s powered by 4,380mAh battery.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 17:22 IST

