Samsung Galaxy Fold foldable phone to launch in India as well: Report

Samsung launched its first foldable phone along with the Galaxy S10 series last month. The Galaxy Fold will go on sale this April but Samsung has been discreet with details of its availability. The company has now confirmed that the foldable phone will arrive in India as well.

Dj Koh, President and CEO of Samsung’s IT and Mobile Communications Division said the company will bring the Galaxy Fold to India. During its launch at Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung said the Galaxy Fold would be available in select markets without revealing more details.

“Indian market is, I clearly said, most important market — not only investment and everything, my long-term commitment is towards the market. In this market, why will I not deliver my newest technology innovation? Yes, I will do,” Gadgets360 quoted Koh as saying.

Koh did not give a proper timeframe for the Galaxy Fold launch in India either. But he did suggest possibilities of manufacturing the Galaxy Fold in India. In line with the country’s ‘Make in India’ policy, Samsung manufactures all of its smartphones in India. It also has the world’s largest mobile manufacturing unit in India. Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a hefty price tag of $1980 (Rs 1,40,000 approximately).

Samsung disclosed that it is working with local carriers in India for the roll-out of 5G phones. The company had introduced a premium Galaxy S10+ 5G last month along with Galaxy S10 trio. In India, Samsung launched all the three smartphones. It is yet to bring the 5G variant of Galaxy S10 in India.

“We are working with the carriers here [in India]. Depends on their progress. Samsung is ready to support all 5G frequencies - not only sub-6 [GHz], but millimetre wave as well,” Koh added.

