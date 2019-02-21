Samsung ‘Galaxy Fold’ foldable smartphone launched, priced at Rs 1,40,000 approximately

Samsung’s much-awaited foldable smartphone has been officially launched. Showcased at its developer conference last year, Samsung is aiming to shake up the smartphone space currently awash with devices that look highly similar.

Called Galaxy Fold, Samsung’s new device uses what it describes as Infinity Flex Display. The smartphone looks like a small pencil box when closed. Users get a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display in the folded form but it can be opened like a book to reveal a bigger 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED screen – making it one of the biggest phone screens. The idea is to deliver two-in-in experience to consumers who have been demanding more real estate for multimedia and gaming consumption.

For interrupted experience, Samsung is using software-based ‘App Continuity’ lets users run any application in any form. It also has a few tablet-like functionalities like split and multi-screen. Samsung says it has been working several third-party platforms like YouTube, WhatsApp and Microsoft to offer apps optimised for new screen.

It has AKG audio support on both sides for immersive sound experience. Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with 7nm processor and 12GB of RAM. The phone has six cameras including two insides. It is powered by a 7nm 64-bit Octa-core processor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,380mAh battery with Wireless PowerShare technology. On the software front, it runs on Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box.

A Smartphone. A Tablet. Folded into One. (Samsung)

For photography, the Galaxy Fold sports a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover. There’s a triple-camera setup of 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens with, PDAF, OIS, F2.4, 2X optical zoom. It has two front cameras on the inside featuring a 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is available in LTE and 5G variants. The foldable phone is priced at $1980 (Rs 1,40,000 approximately). It will go on sale in select markets starting April 26.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10e premium smartphones launched

First Published: Feb 21, 2019 00:49 IST