Samsung Galaxy Fold iFixit teardown reveals reinforced display protection, other optimisations under the hood

tech

Updated: Oct 08, 2019 14:30 IST

Samsung Galaxy Fold is now available commercially worldwide. The first foldable phone from Samsung hit a hurdle earlier this year when early units were reported to have critical design and display issues. Samsung says it has fixed these issues in the newer Galaxy Fold. Now, iFixit has conducted a teardown of the foldable phone which reveals some interesting things about the foldable Galaxy Fold.

According to iFixit, Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with an additional layer of metal in the reinforced screen. The website compares the metal with “chainmail armor” which is placed between the display and backing plates. The optimisation helps the display more rigid, the website added.

“The “Advanced Polymer Protective Layer” on top of this flexible display—the one that caused all that ruckus before—is still not to be removed. But at least Samsung has removed temptation by extending it just about all the way to the edges of the screen,” the iFixit wrote in its teardown.

The teardown reveals Galaxy Fold’s hinges are covered in tape in order to avoid debris collecting from the pick-sized gaps in the outer spine. iFixit claims the debris can still make its way to the hinge but it will be more difficult.

The overall iFixit teardown reveals some important upgrades under the hood, but has given fairly low rating on reparability score. Samsung Galaxy Fold got just 2 out of 10 on reparability score with 10 being the easiest to repair.

In its final thoughts, iFixit pointed out, “The mechanics involved in the fold are likely to wear over time, causing stress to hinges and display, necessitating eventual replacement.”

“The fragility of the main display means you’ll almost certainly be replacing it before long—a pricey repair,” it added.

The latest teardown comes months after iFixit had to take down the first teardown of Galaxy Fold in April. The early report had claimed that Samsung’s new Galaxy Fold had “insufficient protection” from debris and ultimately damaging the display.

“We were provided our Galaxy Fold unit by a trusted partner. Samsung has requested, through that partner, that iFixit remove its teardown. We are under no obligation to remove our analysis, legal or otherwise. But out of respect for this partner, whom we consider an ally in making devices more repairable, we are choosing to withdraw our story until we can purchase a Galaxy Fold at retail,” iFixit had said.

First Published: Oct 08, 2019 14:29 IST