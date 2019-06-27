Samsung Galaxy Fold inches closer to launch, gets US’ FCC certification

The 5G variant of South Korean giant Samsung’s “Galaxy Fold” foldable smartphone has cleared the US Federal Communications Commission’s (FCC) certification.

The company applied for the Galaxy Fold 5G, with model number “SM-F907B”, for certification on April 29, news portal GSM Arena reported on Tuesday.

Originally set to release on April 26 but was delayed owing to multiple review units experiencing display issues, the device is expected to launch soon.

Following the defects that came to light, several brands across the US including AT&T, Best Buy along with Samsung itself cancelled pre-orders for the foldable phone.

Both 4G and 5G variants of the Galaxy Fold have similar features and specifications, except connectivity and battery capacity. The 4G variant has dual-SIM card and a 4,380mAh battery, while the 5G variant has a single SIM card slot and a slightly smaller 4,235mAh battery.

The foldable smartphones features a 7.30-inch touchscreen primary display and a 4.60-inch secondary display. It is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

