Samsung Galaxy Fold inches closer to launch, pre-registrations open in China

Updated: Aug 26, 2019 16:32 IST

South Korean tech giant Samsung will launch its much-awaited foldable smartphone -- ‘Galaxy Fold’ -- in China soon and has opened pre-registration for the device on its website, GizmoChina reported on Monday.

The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26, but the manufacturer indefinitely delayed it after multiple review units experienced display issues.

Samsung Display Vice President Kim Seong-Cheol recently confirmed that the Galaxy Fold’s problems have been fixed and it is ready to hit the market soon.

In terms of specifications, the device features a 7.3-inch primary flexible AMOLED display and a secondary 4.6-inch screen on the cover of the phone.

The premium smartphone comes backed by a 7nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 octa-core SoC, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB storage.

On the rear, it packs a 16MP + 12MP + 12MP triple rear camera set-up. The device also sports a 10MP camera on the front for selfies.

Meanwhile, Huawei’s Mate X has suffered another delay. The Chinese tech giant recently said that there was “no possibility” of the folding phone meeting its September launch date. The company therefore has announced that Mate X would go on sale only by the end of 2019.

