Samsung Galaxy Fold India pre-order starts today: Price, specifications, features, and more

Updated: Oct 04, 2019 00:07 IST

You can pre-book Samsung Galaxy Fold in India starting today. The first-ever Samsung foldable phone was first unveiled in February this year. The commercial launch of the phone was delayed after early units suffered critical design and display issues. Samsung says it has fixed all the issues and made necessary changes in the new Galaxy Fold.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is also the most expensive Samsung phone ever. The foldable phone is available for Rs 1,64,999. You can pre-book the phone starting today while deliveries will start on October 20. The foldable smartphone is exclusively available online via the company’s official e-store. You can also pre-book the device from the company’s official online store, Samsung Shop and other offline stories in 35 cities across select 315 outlets. It’s also available in the company’s new Opera House in Bengaluru.

There’s only model of the Fold – 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, Premium Cosmos Black colour. Samsung is also bundling free Galaxy Buds with the new smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy Fold features, full specifications

Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with a 4.6-inch HD+ AMOLED cover display. When unfolded, you get a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (4.2:3) Infinity Flex Display. The smartphone runs on a custom Android Pie version and is powered by a 7㎚ 64-bit Octa-Core Processor with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy Fold offers as many as six cameras – one on the front, two on the inside, and three cameras on the back. The phone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover screen. On the inside, it has 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel dual selfie cameras. On the back, Samsung Galaxy Fold offers 16-megapixel, 12-megapixel, and 12-megapixel sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Fold is powered by a 4,380mAh battery. The Samsung Galaxy Fold box comes with Galaxy Buds, Data Cable, Travel Adapter, Ejection Pin, USB Connector (OTG), Quick Start Guide, and Aramid Fiber Cover.

