e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 30, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Sep 30, 2019

Samsung Galaxy Fold is coming to India soon

Samsung Galaxy Fold will be priced upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh. All you need to know about Samsung’s new foldable phone.

tech Updated: Sep 30, 2019 16:12 IST
Indo Asian News Service
Indo Asian News Service
New Delhi
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone is presented at the hall of Samsung at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke
The Samsung Galaxy Fold 5G phone is presented at the hall of Samsung at the IFA consumer tech fair in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2019. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke(REUTERS)
         

Touted as the innovation of the year, foldable smartphones took a bit long to arrive on the scene and Samsung, which was way ahead in this niche segment, finally unveiled “Galaxy Fold” globally earlier this month which will be available for purchase via pre-booking mode before Diwali in India.

After tackling initial hinge design issues, the South Korean giant has ironed out those issues and the hinge mechanism now holds up well.

With any Gen 1 innovation, hardware and software issues do crop up but as the time progresses -- and R&amp;D gets refined -- it not only becomes a disruptor but also prepares the market for the next big revenue generator -- at a time when smartphone users have reached a threshold for new technology and applications.

In its standard form, Galaxy Fold gives you a 4.6-inch screen experience for normal day-to-day task but as you unfold it -- the cross-screen functionalities are seamless on a bigger, 7.3-inch form factor as the plastic OLED (P-OLED) display can bend like a book.

“Samsung can surely leverage this as the real innovator of the form factor, since this will be the only device in the market for the next few months,” Navkendar Singh, Research Director, IDC India, told IANS.

However, considering that the expected price for Galaxy Fold will be upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh along with novelty of the form factor, Samsung will not be expecting huge volumes out of this, Singh added.

The smartphone-cum-tablet (12GB RAM and 512GB ROM) that offers split-screen multi-tasking, houses six cameras (three for selfies and 3 at the rear), Android 9 with One UI on top and Snapdragon 855 chipset.

According to Gartner, foldable phones will account for 5 per cent of high-end phones by 2023 -- nearly 30 million units.

It means that whosoever leads in this innovation arena will reap the benefits as the foldable screen technology is not easy to master owing to several manufacturing challenges.

Tarun Pathak, Associate Director at Counterpoint Research said that Samsung has set a high bar for smartphone vendors, especially at a time when innovation is perceived to have reached its peak.

“With the upgrade cycle getting longer, smartphones with curved displays have potential to become popular with early adopters. This will also have implications on supply chain and developers,” Pathak told IANS.

“Galaxy Fold” in India will come with exclusive access to specialized customer care services -- including one-on-one access to Samsung experts, and a 24/7 support hub online or over the phone. It will be sold through select retail outlets and will be available only via pre-book mode.

“It is surely a novel device and a real innovation in the smartphone form factor, which the market has not seen in a long time,” said Singh.

Cheaper Gen 2 and 3 foldable devices would make foldable phones mainstream but till then, Galaxy Fold can be crowned as the world’s first foldable device that will reach consumers’ hands in India before Diwali.

The expected price (upwards of Rs 1.5 lakh) clearly states that Galaxy Fold is not for the ordinary as of now but a perfect style statement for the creme de la creme.

First Published: Sep 30, 2019 16:12 IST

tags
top news
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Maharashtra alliance is on, announces BJP-Shiv Sena; seat sharing talks on
Sep 30, 2019 21:40 IST
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
On Pak’s invite for Manmohan Singh, Congress points to his record as PM
Sep 30, 2019 21:52 IST
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
In first list for Haryana polls, BJP fields Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt
Sep 30, 2019 18:47 IST
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
21 dead, 50 injured as bus overturns in Gujarat’s Banaskantha
Sep 30, 2019 20:41 IST
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Pakistan invites former PM Manmohan Singh for Kartarpur Corridor inauguration
Sep 30, 2019 16:55 IST
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
‘Some fights get personal’ - Gautam Gambhir on equation with Shahid Afridi
Sep 30, 2019 19:22 IST
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Kashmir’s PSA move against Farooq Abdullah blocks petition in Supreme Court
Sep 30, 2019 13:48 IST
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Ind vs SA: India predicted XI for 1st Test - Rohit faces massive challenge
Sep 30, 2019 19:21 IST
trending topics
PM ModiViju KhotePriyanka ChopraShah Rukh KhanNavratri Day 2 Puja TimeIRCTCIIT DelhiBigg Boss 13Toofan First Look PosterMardaani 2 TeaserP ChidambaramHaryana assembly elections 2019Bank Holidays
don't miss
latest news
India News
tech