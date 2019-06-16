Samsung Galaxy Fold launch date delayed beyond July

South Korean tech giant Samsung has further extended the launch of its much awaited foldable smartphone Galaxy Fold beyond July.

The smartphone was originally set to release on April 26, but the manufacturer indefinitely delayed the device after multiple review units experienced display issues.

Following the defects that came to light, several brands across the US including AT&T, Best Buy along with Samsung itself cancelled pre-orders for the foldable phone, The Verge reported late on Friday.

In May, DJ Koh, Samsung’s CEO promised that “we will not be too late”, in terms of launch timing.

Later, Samsung representatives have also repeatedly mentioned that the company would announce a new release date for the phone “in the coming weeks”, the report added.

Launched earlier this year, the first ever foldable smartphone features a 7.30-inch touchscreen primary display and a 4.60-inch secondary display.

The device is powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor along with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

There are also two batteries on the inside of the device which together fuels the phone with a 4,380 mAh battery back-up.

First Published: Jun 16, 2019 14:12 IST