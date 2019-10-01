Samsung Galaxy Fold to launch in India today: All you need to know

tech

Galaxy Fold, the company’s first foldable phone, will arrive in India today. Expected to be priced over Rs 1,40,000, Galaxy Fold will also be the most expensive Samsung smartphone in India. Samsung had first unveiled the foldable phone in February earlier this year. The phone, however, made it to the markets just recently after early units were reported to have critical design and screen flaws.

To refresh, Samsung Galaxy Fold comes with an Infinity Flex Display. When folded, the smartphone offers a 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED display. When fully opened, the phone gives a 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED screen, which makes it one of the biggest screen phones ever.

For performance, Samsung Galaxy Fold relies on a 7nm processor with up to 12GB of RAM. The foldable phone has many as six cameras including two sensors residing inside. The smartphone has a 10-megapixel selfie camera on the cover whereas a triple camera setup features 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. On the front, it has 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel RGB sensor with f/1.9 aperture.

It has a 4,380mAh battery. The phone comes with Android-based custom UI specially optimised for foldable phones. For instance, you can use the same app on folded and unfolded screens – known as app continuity.

