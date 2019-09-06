Samsung Galaxy Fold US pre-orders cancelled before re-launch

tech

Samsung has decided to cancel all pre-orders of Galaxy Fold in the US, just ahead of its re-launch for buyers who signed on to purchase the device earlier this year.

As per Samsung’s email, the pre-orders have been cancelled in order to “ensure that you have the best possible experience with this revolutionary new technology,” and it notes that the company is rethinking the entire process, including purchasing, unboxing, and service for the Galaxy Fold (although it doesn’t offer details), the Verge reported on Thursday.

The South Korean tech giant reportedly sent out emails to pre-order customers letting them know that their existing pre-orders, many of which were placed in April, have been cancelled.

A Samsung representative reportedly highlighted the recently announced “Galaxy Fold Premier Service” that it will be offering for the Galaxy Fold -- presumably part of the new sales process -- and promised more details closer to launch, the report added.

According to YouTuber M. Brandon Lee, who first made the email by Samsung public, the smartphone player is also throwing in a $250 credit for free to be redeemed on any product sold directly through its online store.

That includes the Galaxy Fold, so in the end, if you decide to re-pre-order it, you’ll get a nice discount for what is definitely one of the most expensive smartphones ever, according to GSMArena.

Samsung on Thursday announced that its foldable smartphone will be available in South Korea on September 6 in two colours -- cosmos black and space silver.

After its launch in South Korea, the foldable device would also be available in other countries including the US, Britain, France and Germany. However, the company did not specify the timeline of the launch in these regions.

