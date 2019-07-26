Samsung Galaxy Fold vs Huawei Mate X: Updated foldable phones are coming soon

tech

Updated: Jul 26, 2019 18:09 IST

Samsung and Huawei unveiled its ambitious foldable smartphones earlier this year. However both companies failed to deliver in the commercial market. After months of wait and anticipation, Huawei Mate X and Samsung Galaxy Fold will finally launch in September.

Samsung Galaxy Fold was scheduled to release in April but its review units turned out defective with the display breaking easily. Samsung recalled all the units and said it would fix the hardware issues. The South Korean giant recently announced it is ready to launch Galaxy Fold in September. Samsung even shared details on what improvements the Galaxy Fold will come with.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung Galaxy Fold’s protective layer on the display now extends beyond the bezel. Samsung did so to make it more evident that the protective layer shouldn’t be removed. Many reviewers ended up removing the protective layer which Samsung says caused screens to break. However some Galaxy Fold units cracked even with the layer on.

Samsung has added protection caps on the top and bottom hinge of the Galaxy Fold. The smartphone’s display has additional metal layers underneath it to make the display stronger. The new Galaxy Fold will also have less space between the hinge and body of the phone. Samsung said it has been working on the software as well with optimizations for more apps and services.

Samsung Galaxy Fold with improved design. ( Samsung )

In terms of specifications, Galaxy Fold has a 4.6-inch Super AMOLED display up front which opens up to a bigger 7.3-inch QXGA+ screen. It is powered by a 7nm processor paired with 12GB of RAM. The foldable phone has a triple-camera on the outside featuring a 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, 12-megapixel wide-angle camera, and 12-megapixel telephoto lens. The two cameras inside comprise a 10-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensor. The smartphone is fuelled by a 4,380mAh battery and runs Android Pie out-of-the-box.

Huawei Mate X

Huawei’s foldable phone was supposed to arrive in June but the company cancelled as a cautionary approach. Huawei said it would launch the Mate X later in September. The foldable phone was also seen recently with Huawei’s CEO Richard Yu in an airport. There is no word on whether there will be design changes on the Mate X like the Galaxy Fold. Earlier in June, TechRadar reported that a Huawei executive said the Mate X has the same hardware as seen during MWC 2019.

Huawei Mate X. ( HT Photo )

Huawei Mate X has a bigger 8-inch OLED display and two smaller 6.6-inch and 6.38-inch screens. Under the hood it runs on Kirin 980 processor with Balong 500 chip for 5G connectivity. The foldable phone packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB built-in storage. For photography, Huawei Mate X sports a combination of 40-megapixel, 16-megapixel and 8-megapixel sensors. The smartphone packs a 4,500mAh battery with 55W fast charging support.

First Published: Jul 26, 2019 18:03 IST