Samsung foldable phone ‘Galaxy F’ set to launch along with Galaxy S10: Check out the official teaser

Samsung’s foldable phone, dubbed as Galaxy F, will debut at the company’s Galaxy Unpacked event on February 20 in San Francisco. Ahead of the official launch, Samsung has released a teaser confirming the arrival its first-ever commercial foldable phone. The latest smartphone will join Samsung’s new flagship phones, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Plus.

The latest teaser comes with a tagline “The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019”, along with visuals revealing the foldable form factor.

Samsung narrowly missed the title of the world’s first company to launch a commercial foldable phone. At its developer conference last year, Samsung gave us the first glimpse of its foldable smartphone which opens like a book.

The future of mobile will unfold on February 20, 2019. #SamsungEvent pic.twitter.com/MHvwrt7Rf4 — Samsung Mobile (@SamsungMobile) February 11, 2019

Samsung’s foldable phone features the new ‘Infinity Flex’ display with a 7.3-inch screen of 1536x2152 pixels resolution. The foldable phone has another 4.5-inch cover display with 840x1960 pixels resolution. Samsung is also working with Google for an Android OS optimised for the foldable phone. Samsung’s foldable phone will reportedly cost double the price of a premium phone. In comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Note 9 (128GB) is priced at Rs 67,900 in India.

More details on the foldable phone are expected to be announced at the event. Galaxy Unpacked will also be the launchpad for the new Galaxy S10 series. Samsung could launch as many as four phones this year. Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10 Plus, an ‘affordable’ Galaxy S10E, and Galaxy S10 5G smartphones are expected at the event.

The new Galaxy S10 series has been leaked multiple times in a new punch-hole display design. The Galaxy S10 smartphones could also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor, offer up to 12 GB of RAM and a whopping 1TB of in-built storage.

First Published: Feb 12, 2019 13:04 IST