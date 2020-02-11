e-paper
Tech / Samsung Galaxy Home Mini video, images leak just before Feb 12 launch

Samsung Galaxy Home Mini video, images leak just before Feb 12 launch

Samsung’s second attempt at smart speakers is the Galaxy Home Mini which is expected to launch on February 12.

tech Updated: Feb 11, 2020 10:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Galaxy Home Mini is Samsung’s second smart speaker.
Galaxy Home Mini is Samsung’s second smart speaker.(Samsung)
         

Samsung had a rough start in the smart speaker category. The company’s first Galaxy Home smart speaker was launched in 2018 but it hasn’t hit the shelves. Samsung then unveiled the Galaxy Home Mini smart speaker last November and said it would go on sale early this year. Now, a host of images and a video showing the Galaxy Home Mini have surfaced online.

We already know how Samsung’s Galaxy Home Mini looks like and some of its features as well. The latest leak from XDA Developer’s Max Weinbach gives a more in-depth look to the smart speaker. The Galaxy Home Mini is powered by Samsung’s virtual assistant Bixby and AKG audio. Like other smart speakers, the Galaxy Home Mini can be used for tasks like setting up alarms, playing music and controlling smart devices.

 

Users can also connect to other Galaxy Home speakers and listen to and from different rooms at the same time. One feature that sets the Galaxy Home Mini apart from its rivals would be its IR blaster. This leak details more about the IR blaster which can connect to compatible devices like TVs and set-top-box.

A close-up image of the Home Mini shows a micro-USB port and not a Type-C port. The smart speaker looks like a smaller version of the Galaxy Home but without the stands. It also has a blue LED ring for responses. In addition to Bluetooth, Galaxy Home Mini supports up to 2.4GHz.

Samsung already confirmed the Galaxy Home Mini will go on sale early this year. It also announced a February 12 launch date for the Galaxy Home Mini but that page has now been removed. Samsung could also use the Unpacked 2020 event for the official launch of its smart speaker.

