Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Android Go smartphone launched in India

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 Android Go smartphone launched in India

Samsung’s new Android Go phone comes with an 8-megapixel rear camera, a 2,600mAh battery and 16GB of onboard storage.

tech Updated: Apr 28, 2020 08:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box.
Samsung Galaxy J2 Core runs on Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box.(Samsung)
         

Samsung has quietly launched a new Android Go smartphone in India. Galaxy J2 Core 2020 is listed on Samsung India’s official website with its price, specifications and more.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core 2020 comes in only one variant with 1GB RAM and 16GB onboard storage. The smartphone is priced at Rs 6,299, and its sale is expected to start once the lockdown is over. Galaxy J2 Core 2020 also has three colour options like blue, gold and black to choose from.

While this is a 2020 version of the Galaxy J2 Core, it however still runs Android Oreo (Go edition) out-of-the-box. The smartphone comes with Android Go apps like YouTube Go, Gmail Go, Maps Go and Assistant Go. Samsung also promises up to 12 hours of YouTube Go playback on the Galaxy J2 Core.

The smartphone features a 5-inch qHD display with thick bezels on top and bottom. It is powered by Exynos 7570 quad-core processor, and has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. In the photography department, the Galaxy J2 Core 2020 sports an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel selfie camera. The phone has auto focus, flash on the rear camera, and supports FHD video recording.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 2,600mAh removable battery with up to 22 hours of talk time. Connectivity options on the Galaxy J2 Core 2020 include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, micro USB, 3.5mm headphone jack and Bluetooth 4.2. It also has ‘Smart Manager’ which lets users install apps or move content to the memory card.

