Samsung Galaxy J2 Core to Nokia 2.1: Android Go smartphones available in India

Google announced a new iteration of Android for entry-level smartphones - Android Go based on Android Oreo.

With Android Go, Google aims to give the best Android experience on low-end phones with less than 1GB of RAM. Android Go is a very light-weight Android OS and is optimised for phones which are slow and don’t have enough storage space.

Android Go comes with its own Go apps for smartphones. Android Go apps are available on Google Play Store and can be downloaded on and phone. Some of these apps include Gmail Go, YouTube Go, Assistant Go, Files Go, and more.

Earlier this April, phones running Android Go launched commercially in select markets including India. More smartphone makers like Asus and Samsung have joined in to launch their Android Go phones. Here’s a list of Android Go phones available in India.

Samsung Galaxy J2 Core

Samsung is the newest in the community to launch an Android Go smartphone. Samsung Galaxy J2 Core is priced at Rs 6,190 and it comes in three colour options of black, blue and gold. The smartphone has a 5-inch quadHD display, and is powered by in-house Exynos 7570 processor. Along with 1GB of RAM, the smartphone comes with 8GB of expandable storage.

Galaxy J2 Core features an 8-megapixel rear camera, and a 5-megapixel front camera. It is fuelled by a 2,600mAh battery with connectivity options like Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB 2.0.

Nokia 1

Nokia has two smartphones under Google’s Android Go programme. Nokia 1 priced at Rs 4,999, offers a 4.5-inch FWVGA display, and IP52 rating for drip protection. It runs on MediaTek’s MT6737 processor paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of onboard storage. Also on offer is a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 128GB.

For photography, there’s a 5-megapixel rear camera with LED flash and a 2-megapixel front camera. Connectivity options on Nokia 1 include dual SIM, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, and USB 2.0. Nokia 1 is available in two colours of warm red and dark blue.

Nokia 2.1

HMD Global launched another Nokia phone with Android Go – Nokia 2.1. In comparison to Nokia 1, Nokia 2.1 comes with better specifications and features. It is also priced higher at Rs 6,999, and comes in colour combinations of blue/copper and light grey/silver.

Nokia 2.1 features a 5.5-inch HD display with anti-fingerprint coating. Running Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 processor under its hood, it comes with 8GB of onboard storage. There’s an 8-megapixel rear camera with auto-focus and a 5-megapixel front camera with flash. The smartphone also has a massive 4,000mAh battery.

Micromax Bharat Go

After much anticipation and wait, Micromax launched Bharat Go smartphone in India earlier this May. The smartphone carries a price tag of Rs 4,399. It comes with 4G VoLTE, has dual SIM support and features a 4.5-inch TFT display. Powered by a MediaTek quad-core processor, Micromax Bharat Go has 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage.

There’s a 5-megapixel camera at the rear and front, and a 2,000mAh battery. Micromax Bharat Go also features a smart key that will enable the users to take screen shots, click pictures and switch the phone into silent mode.

Lava Z50

Lava was one of the first to launch an Android Go smartphone in India. Lava Z50 is available at RS 4,199, and in two colour options of gold and black. The smartphone has a 4.5-inch FWVGA display with a 2.5D curved glass on top. Lava Z50 sports a 5-megapixel rear and front camera with bokeh mode on both cameras.

Keeping the phone ticking is a 2,000mAh battery. The smartphone also packs 1GB RAM and 8GB onboard storage which can be expanded up to 64GB. It is powered by a 1.1GHz quad-core processor.

First Published: Sep 09, 2018 08:09 IST