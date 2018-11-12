Samsung Galaxy J4 Core Android Go-based smartphone launched: Full specifications

Samsung has launched its second Android Go-based smartphone, Galaxy J4 Core. Android Go is essentially a stripped down version of Google’s main operating system and optimised to run on low-end phones with less memory. Samsung hasn’t disclosed price and availability of its Galaxy J4 Core smartphone.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core: Full specifications

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core comes with a large 6.0-inch HD TFT display. It runs on Android 8.0 Oreo (Go Edition) and is powered by a 1.4GHz quad-core processor (chipset unspecified). The phone comes with 1GB of RAM, 16GB built-in storage and 512GB expandable storage via a microSD card.

Samsung’s new Android Go phone features an 8-megapixel rear camera with f/2.2 aperture and 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture. In terms of connectivity, the phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n (2.4GHz), Bluetooth v4.2, USB 2.0, and GPS. The phone is powered by a 3,300mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy J4 Core measures 160.6 x 76.1 x 7.9mm and weighs 177 grams (Samsung)

In comparison, Samsung’s first Android Go phone, Galaxy J2 Core, comes with a 5-inch LCD display with in-house Exynos quad-core processor. It has an 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera. Other key features include 1GB RAM, 8GB internal memory, 256GB expandable storage support, and 2,600mAh battery. The smartphone is available in India for Rs 6,190.

First Published: Nov 12, 2018 16:52 IST