Samsung Galaxy J6+, J4+ smartphones launched in India: Price, specifications

Refreshing its budget Galaxy J series, Samsung India on Saturday launched Galaxy J4+ and J6+ at Rs 10,990 and Rs 15,990, respectively.

“Galaxy J series is India’s most popular smartphone series, making up almost a third of all smartphones sold in India. We are making the J series even more exciting by introducing side fingerprint, emotify, glass finish and new reflective colours,” Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business, Samsung India, said in a statement.

Galaxy J6+ and Galaxy J4+ will be available from September 25 via Amazon India, Flipkart and Samsung Shop, and retail outlets.

Samsung Galaxy J6+, Galaxy J4+ specifications

Galaxy J6+ and J4+ both feature a 6-inch True HD+ Infinity display with glass finish design. The smartphones are powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 425 processor. Galaxy J6+ is equipped with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage while Galaxy J4+ comes with 2GB+32GB configuration.

Both the smartphones are powered by a 3,300mAh battery and run Android Oreo operating system (OS). The new Galaxy J series phones offer true HD experience as they have L1 Widevine certification. This, coupled with Dolby Atmos, enables consumers to enjoy a full 360 degree surround-sound experience.

For photography, Galaxy J6+ comes with 13-megapixel plus 5-megapixel dual rear cameras, and an 8-megapixel front camera. Galaxy J4+ has a single 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front camera.

Galaxy J6+ comes with “Side Fingerprint” sensor -- a first for any Galaxy device -- which unlocks the phone in the most secure manner.

First Published: Sep 22, 2018 14:27 IST