Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung India on Wednesday introduced a new smartphone in India. Called Galaxy J7 Prime 2, the smartphone is available at Samsung India’s retail outlets in black and gold colours. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is priced at Rs 13,990.

The smartphone comes with a “Make for India” feature named Samsung Mall that lets users shoot and shop on-the-go.

The device comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD screen and a streamlined design that makes it comfortable to hold, the company said in a statement.

Powered by a 1.6 GHz Exynos octa-core processor, Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The device sports a full metal unibody design with 2.5D glass and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. There are 13-megapixel front and rear cameras with f/1.9 aperture in both sensors.

The device also features Samsung “Pay Mini” which is designed to cater to the requirements of Indian mid-segment consumers.