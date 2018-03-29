 Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 launched in India: Price, specifications and features | tech | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Mar 29, 2018-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 launched in India: Price, specifications and features

Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 features 3GB of RAM, 5.5-inch full HD display and Samsung Pay Mini. The smartphone is available for Rs 13,990

tech Updated: Mar 29, 2018 10:00 IST
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is now available for purchase in India.
Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is now available for purchase in India.(Samsung)

Samsung India on Wednesday introduced a new smartphone in India. Called Galaxy J7 Prime 2, the smartphone is available at Samsung India’s retail outlets in black and gold colours. Samsung Galaxy J7 Prime 2 is priced at Rs 13,990.

The smartphone comes with a “Make for India” feature named Samsung Mall that lets users shoot and shop on-the-go.

The device comes with a 5.5-inch full-HD screen and a streamlined design that makes it comfortable to hold, the company said in a statement.

Powered by a 1.6 GHz Exynos octa-core processor, Galaxy J7 Prime 2 sports 3GB RAM and 32GB internal storage which can be expanded up to 256GB via a microSD card slot.

The device sports a full metal unibody design with 2.5D glass and a front-mounted fingerprint scanner. There are 13-megapixel front and rear cameras with f/1.9 aperture in both sensors.

The device also features Samsung “Pay Mini” which is designed to cater to the requirements of Indian mid-segment consumers.

tags

more from tech
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Smashing the stereotype: Why we should stop believing myths about women and money
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you