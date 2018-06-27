Samsung Galaxy J8 with Infinity Display launched in India: Price, specifications

Samsung on Wednesday announced the availability of its new smartphone, Galaxy J8. Samsung Galaxy J8 is a part of the company’s latest smartphone series with “Infinity Display”. The smartphone is priced at Rs 18,990, and will be available starting June 28 in retail outlets and online via Samsung’s e-store, Paytm, Flipkart and Amazon.

Samsung had launched the Galaxy J8 along with Galaxy A6+, Galaxy A6, and Galaxy J6 smartphones last month. All four smartphones feature Samsung’s ‘Infinity Display’ available on the company’s flagship Galaxy S9 series.

Galaxy J8 also comes with Samsung Mall uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). The app has features like ‘Visual Search’ which delivers search results on the basis of a product picture clicked on or uploaded from the user’s gallery.

Samsung also introduced ‘Video over Chat’ feature for messaging apps on Galaxy J8. This feature lets users chat on different apps like WhatsApp, Messenger while watching videos. The transparent chatbox will appear over the video allowing users to chat simultaneously while watching a video.

Samsung Galaxy J8 specifications

Samsung Galaxy J8 features a 6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity Display with 18.5:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood of the smartphone runs Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The smartphone comes with a microSD card for further storage expansion up to 256GB.

In the photography department, Galaxy J8 sports a dual-camera setup at the rear which comprises of a 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel camera with f/1.7 and f/1.9 apertures respectively. The smartphone features ‘Live Focus’ that lets users adjust the background blur of a photo before and after capturing it.

Up front there’s a 16-megapixel camera with f/1.9 aperture for selfies. On the software front, Galaxy J8 runs Android Oreo and is backed by a 3,500mAh battery.