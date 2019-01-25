Samsung Galaxy M: Exynos 7 Series 7904 chip holds the key for new smartphone series

Samsung is trying to reinvent itself with its Galaxy M-series set to compete in the overcrowded under-Rs 10,000 and under-Rs 20,000 categories. Xiaomi, which currently dominates these two categories, has thrived with one simple formula – aggressive price tag with high-end specifications. Samsung is replicating the same model but with its own spin, triple rear cameras and new design with Infinity-V and Infinity U-displays.

Samsung’s fresh attempt to capture depends a lot on its Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor that’s going to power the company’s new M-series. The chipset will have to do same wonders that Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 660 and 636 have done for Xiaomi’s popular Redmi Note 6 Pro and Mi A2.

Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor brings advanced features for mid-range devices, generally referred to phones priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000. The latest chipset focuses on two major areas – camera and faster performance.

The native image signal processor is capable of supporting single-camera resolution of up to 32-megapixels. It also supports the triple rear cameras, already a confirmed feature on coming Galaxy M-series. The processor is also claimed to deliver improved bokeh effects, adaptive color control, video image stablisation, and multi-frame image processing for improved colour accuracy and sharper photos. For videos, the chipset brings ability to encode and decode in resolution up to 4K UHD at 30fps or full HD at 120fps.

The latest chipset supports three rear cameras as well

Exynos 7 Series 7904 is based on 14nm process and features dual ARM Cortex A73 cores and six Cortex A53cores with up to Mali G71 MP2 GPU for graphics. Samsung claims its Exynos 7904 is 80% more powerful than its predecessor and can handle graphic-intensive applications with ease.

Apart from faster 4G LTE connectivity, the chip brings native support for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and FM radio. In terms of specifications, Exynos 7 Series 7904 chip supports LTE Cat. 12 3CA 600Mbps (DL) / Cat.13 2CA 150Mbps (UL) LTE modem, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, FM Radio, LPDDR4x RAM, eMMC 5.1 storage, and up to Full HD+ (2400x1080) display resolution.

First Published: Jan 25, 2019 16:46 IST