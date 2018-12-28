Galaxy M: Everything you need to know about Samsung’s new smartphone series

Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy M phones are going to be bigger than expected. The new series is set to make global debut in India in January 2019. Ahead of the official launch, key features of Samsung Galaxy M phones have emerged.

According to IANS, Samsung’s Galaxy M phone will come with 6.4-inch Infinity V display and a large battery, probably the largest ever on any Samsung smartphone. The South Korean tech giant is likely to launch up to four smartphones in the Galaxy M series -- M10, M20, M30 and M40.

The launch of the M series in India, following months of R&D carried out by Samsung India, would be in line with the company’s strategy to consolidate its position among the country’s millennials.

This new series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 and A9 -- Samsung’s first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung’s flagship devices -- Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note9 -- became bestsellers, while Galaxy ‘J’ series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country.

Samsung’s new smartphone series will join the company’s long-awaited Galaxy S10 and foldable phone. The company is also expected to unveil a new user interface, OneUI, for its new premium phones.

At its recent developer conference, Samsung had unveiled new notch designs for its smartphones. The company showcased as many as three new notch displays – Infinity-U, Infinity-O, and Infinity-V. Looks like Samsung Galaxy M will be the first phone from the company to sport the unique Infinity-V notch.

(with inputs from IANS)

First Published: Dec 28, 2018 15:32 IST