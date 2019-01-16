Samsung Galaxy M20 to launch in India with dual-rear cameras, Exynos 7885 processor

Samsung is bringing a facelift to its budget series with new Galaxy M smartphones. Samsung’s Galaxy M series will debut in India on January 28 with three smartphones.

Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30 will be priced between Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000. An IANS report suggests the Galaxy M10 will be priced at Rs 9,500, while the Galaxy M20 will retail around Rs 15,000. It also says that the top-end Galaxy M30 will arrive later in February.

Samsung has already confirmed the new Galaxy M smartphones will be available exclusively via Amazon India and Samsung’s e-store.

The new Galaxy M series will come with a refreshed design and upgraded features. Ahead of the launch, a new leak has revealed the full specifications sheet for the Galaxy M20. The smartphone will feature a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors.

Under the hood, it could be powered by in-house Exynos 7885 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The leak further reveals the Galaxy M20 will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and house a 3,5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port.

Samsung has already teased and confirmed the Galaxy M series will feature the new Infinity-V display. Similar to the waterdrop notch, Infinity-V displays also have a small v-shaped notch on top. The smartphones will also house a 5,000mAh battery, making it a first for Samsung. The company will also bring triple-camer setup to its budget Galaxy M series.

First Published: Jan 16, 2019 13:17 IST