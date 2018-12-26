Samsung Galaxy M series to debut in India next month, 3 new phones expected

Samsung will launch a new Galaxy ‘M’ series of smartphones in India next month. The company is planning to launch three smartphones, dubbed as M10, M20 and M30.

India will be the first market where the new series will be launched. The “world’s first” new smartphone series is being launched with industry-first features, reported IANS citing sources in the industry.

Earlier, three devices under ‘M’ series -- M10, M20 and M30 -- were spotted on cross-platform processor benchmark Geekbench.

Galaxy M30 may be powered by an Exynos 7885 chip with 4GB RAM, read the listing.

Galaxy ‘M’ series comes on the heel of Galaxy A7 and A9 -- Samsung’s first triple and quad-rear camera devices.

In 2018, Samsung’s flagship devices -- Galaxy S9, S9+ and Galaxy Note 9 -- became bestsellers, while Galaxy ‘J’ series continue to rule the mid-price segment, according to industry experts.

Samsung India is also set to launch other interesting products across domains early in 2019 to maintain its leading position in the country.

(with inputs from IANS)

First Published: Dec 26, 2018 11:23 IST