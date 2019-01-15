Samsung Galaxy M to launch in India soon: 5 things you need to know about new budget phone series

Samsung is taking on Xiaomi with brand new Galaxy M-series of smartphones. The new series will debut on January 28 with three new smartphones, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The latest smartphones will compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi phones including Redmi 6, Redmi Note 6 Pro, and Mi A2.

Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M phones will be targeted at under Rs 10,000 and Rs 20,000 segments in India. Samsung has already confirmed that the phones will be available in different variants, covering all key price points.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, and M30 will be available exclusively online via Amazon.in and Samsung’s e-store. Samsung will also launch more Galaxy M phones later this year.

New design

Galaxy M phones will be Samsung’s first phones to feature new cut out display designs, Infinity-U and Infinity-V. The notch design is slightly different from the usual cutouts. For instance, Infinity-V is has triangular shape and covers very minimum space on the front.

Big battery

Samsung Galaxy M-series will debut with big 5,000mAh battery. The company has confirmed two of its three new phones will have the bigger battery with fast charging support. This will be the first time Samsung will use such large batteries on its budget phones.

Cameras

Samsung is also bringing triple rear camera setup. It’s likely that the top-end model Galaxy M30 will feature the triple-rear camera setup. Earlier, Samsung has launched Galaxy A8s and Galaxy A7 with three cameras.

India-first

India will be the launch pad for the new Samsung Galaxy M-series. Samsung plans to roll out these phones in other markets as well. The company has also included some India-focused features such as ultra data saving mode on its new phones.

First Published: Jan 15, 2019 09:00 IST