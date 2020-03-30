Samsung Galaxy M01 leaked specs reveal 3GB RAM, Android 10

tech

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 16:38 IST

Samsung is reportedly working on a new M-series smartphone. Dubbed as Samsung Galaxy M01, the smartphone was recently spotted on Wi-Fi alliance. The listing reveals some key features of the phone.

According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy M01 runs on Android 10-based out-of-the-box. The phone is likely to run on Samsung’s custom OneUI 2.0. Sammobile reports the phone could be a newer variant of Galaxy A01 and is aimed at emerging markets such as India, Sri Lanka and Nepal among others.

According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M01 will come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor with 3GB of RAM and Android 10.

Samsung today launched Galaxy M11 smartphone. The smartphone has 6.4-inch HD+ LCD display with an Infinity-O cutout. Running on an octa-core processor, Galaxy M11 has up to 4GB RAM and up to 64GB storage. The phone supports expandable storage up to 512GB.

The phone comes with three rear cameras including 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. It comes with an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy M11 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. In terms of connectivity, Galaxy M11 has Bluetooth 4.0, dual-SIM, and 3.5mm headphone jack among others. It comes with a fingerprint sensor on the back.

Samsung hasn’t announced the pricing and availability of the phone yet.