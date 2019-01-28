Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 budget phones launched in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung’s new Galaxy M-series is here. Set to compete with Xiaomi’s Redmi series, Samsung Galaxy M phones come with new notch design, up to 5,000mAh battery, and in-house Exynos processors. Samsung’s Galaxy M-series has debuted with Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy M10, M20: Price and availability

Samsung Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 phones will be available from February 5 via Amazon.in and Samsung.com. Both the phones are available in Ocean Blue and Charcoal Black colours.

Samsung Galaxy M20 4GB+64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,990, while the 3GB+32GB variant costs Rs 10,990. Galaxy M10 is priced at Rs 8,990 for the 3GB+32GB variant and Rs 7,990 for the 2GB+16GB model.

Samsung Galaxy M20: Features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with a glass-like finish on the back with a dual-rear camera setup and fingerprint sensor. On the front, it has a 6.3-inch full HD+ display with the new Infinity-V display. It runs on Android 8.1.0 Oreo and is powered by Exynos 7904 octa-core processor with up to 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 64GB built-in storage.

In the camera department, Samsung Galaxy M20 has a dual-rear camera setup featuring a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front it has an 8-megapixel selfie-camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Key features of the phone include face unlock, fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M20 comes with two rear cameras (HT Photo)

Samsung Galaxy M10: Features, specifications

Samsung Galaxy M10 looks very similar to M20 with glossy finish on the back. The phone, however, does not come with a fingerprint sensor. On the front, Galaxy M10 sports a 6.2-inch HD+ TFT display.

The smartphone runs on Android 8.1.0 Oreo and is powered by Exynos 7870 processor with up to 3GB of RAM. The phone comes with up to 32GB built-in storage.

Samsung Galaxy M10 comes with Infinity-V display (HT Photo)

Samsung Galaxy M10 has two cameras on the back including a 13-megapixel sensor with f/1.9 aperture and 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. For selfies it offers a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Top features of Samsung Galaxy M10 include face unlock and a 3,400mAh battery.

First Published: Jan 28, 2019 18:00 IST