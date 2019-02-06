Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20: Reliance Jio’s double data offer, next sale date, and more

Samsung will hold second sale of Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 on February 7. The company claimed its new phones that were released on Amazon India on Tuesday were sold out in a short span of time, making an “unprecedented” first day sale record. Reliance Jio also has introduced a special Galaxy M offer.

Reliance Jio Galaxy M series offer

Jio subscribers who purchase a Samsung Galaxy M10 or Galaxy M20 will be eligible for double data (for a maximum of 10 recharges). The offer is available on Rs 198 and Rs 299 prepaid plans. The offer is available starting February 5.

Galaxy M20, M10: Second sale

Samsung will hold second sale on February 7 at 12 noon on Samsung.com and Amazon.in. “The inaugural sale of Galaxy ‘M10’ and ‘M20’ saw millions of people logging into Amazon.in and Samsung.com to own these devices. We are delighted by the unprecedented consumer response and thank people for their love and support,” Samsung said in a statement.

However, the company did not mention how many units of the two phones -- M10 and M20 -- were sold and for how long the online sale lasted before Amazon India put out the “sold out” sign for the M-series smartphones.

The India-first smartphones come with features like Infinity-V display and massive battery power and 3x faster charging technology.

While Galaxy M20 houses a 5,000mAh battery, M10 hosts a 3,400mAh battery.

The 2GB and 16GB version of “M10” is priced at Rs 7,990 and 3GB and 32GB version costs Rs 8,990, whereas the 3GB and 32GB variant of “M10” costs Rs 10,990 and the 4GB and 64GB variant is priced at Rs 12,990.

(with inputs from IANS)

First Published: Feb 06, 2019 10:05 IST