Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, M30 to launch in India this month, key specs revealed

After a successful run with Galaxy J-series, Samsung is now gearing up to launch a new Galaxy M-series of phones in India. The latest series will debut with as many as three new phones, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30.

Ahead of the official launch, Samsung Galaxy M20 has been spotted on the US’ FCC certification website. According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy M20 will sport a 6.13-inch display along with a waterdrop notch. It will also be Samsung’s one of the first phones with such notch display. The company recently launched Galaxy A8s with Infinity-O display.

Apart from a notched display, Samsung Galaxy M20 will feature an 8-megapixel selfie camera, Bluetooth 5.0, and a big 5,000mAh battery. The phone is expected to come with 3GB of RAM with 32GB/64GB of RAM. The listing reveals Samsung Galaxy M20 will be powered by the company’s in-house 7885 processor.

Other expected features of Samsung Galaxy M20 include 13-megapixel camera and 5-megapixel secondary camera. The phone will run Android 8.0 out-of-the-box.

An earlier IANS report had claimed Samsung Galaxy M will feature a phone with Infinity-V display and a large battery. Another report claims Galaxy M30 will be powered by an Exynos 7885 chip with 4GB RAM.

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 16:28 IST