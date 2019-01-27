Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, M30 set to launch in India: Price, specifications, features

Samsung is taking the battle to Xiaomi’s strongest turf – mid-range and budget segments – with its brand new Galaxy M smartphone series. The latest smartphone series will debut with three new phones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30.

Galaxy M-series is going to feature several Samsung’s firsts such as triple-rear camera in a budget phone, Infinity-U and Infinity-V displays, and 5,000mAh battery. The series will also mark debut of the company’s Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor.

Ahead of the official launch on January 28, here’s everything you need to know about the new phones.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Samsung Galaxy M10 will be available in two variants – 2GB RAM and 16GB storage and 3GB RAM and 32GB storage – priced at Rs 7,990 and Rs 8,990 respectively. According to IANS, Samsung’s Galaxy M10 will be available in more model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage, priced at Rs 12,990.

The agency reports Samsung Galaxy M10 will feature a 3,400mAh battery. According to reports, Galaxy M10 will feature a large 6.02-inch display, octa-core processor, 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung Galaxy M20 will be available in India at a starting price of Rs 12,990. Just like M10, it will also be available in multiple RAM and storage combinations.

According to reports, Samsung’s mid-tier Galaxy M20 will sport two rear cameras including 13-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors.

Samsung Galaxy M will also feature three-rear cameras (HT Photo)

Under the hood runs in-house Exynos 7885 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. It will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and feature a 3,5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port. Samsung Galaxy M20 will sport a large 5,000mAh battery.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Samsung Galaxy M30, the premium device of the lot, will feature a larger 6.38-inch display with Infinity-U notch. It is expected to run on Samsung’s Exynos 7885 processor with 4GB of RAM. It will also sport three rear cameras including 13-megapixel and two 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the phone will sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera.

Other expected features of the phone include 64GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

First Published: Jan 27, 2019 14:13 IST