Samsung Galaxy M10, M20, M30 to launch in India today: Price, specs, features

Samsung is set to launch its new M-series in India today. The latest smartphone series will debut with three new phones, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M30. The three new phones will be targeted at the budget and mid-range segments in India.

Samsung Galaxy M-series will feature the company’s new Infinity-U and Infinity-V displays, up to 5,000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras. It will also mark the debut of Samsung Exynos 7 Series 7904 processor.

Samsung Galaxy M10

Targeted at the under-Rs 10,000 segment in India, Samsung Galaxy M10 will be available in multiple storage and RAM variants, starting at 2GB with 16GB.

Samsung Galaxy M10 is said to feature a 3,400mAh battery. According to reports, Galaxy M10 will sport a large 6.02-inch display, octa-core processor, 13-megapixel rear and 5-megapixel front cameras.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Powered by a 5,000mAh battery, Galaxy M20 will come with dual rear cameras including 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel senors.

The phone runs on Exynos 7885 processor with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will also be available in multiple variants. Other expected features of the phone include Android Oreo, 3.5mm headphone jack and USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M30

Galaxy M30 is said to come with a bigger 6.38-inch display with Infinity-U notch. It is expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 7885 processor with 4GB of RAM. It will also sport three rear cameras including 13-megapixel and two 5-megapixel sensors. On the front, the phone will feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera. Other rumoured features of the phone include 64GB storage, 5,000mAh battery, and Android 8.1 Oreo.

