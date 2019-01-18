Samsung Galaxy M10, M20 prices leaked ahead of official launch on January 28

Samsung is set to launch a new smartphone series in India to take on Xiaomi’s popular Redmi series. Samsung’s new series, called Galaxy M, will feature as many as three smartphones, Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30.

Ahead of the official launch on January 28, prices of Samsung’s low-end Galaxy M10 and M20 have leaked. Samsung’s Galaxy M10 will be available in two variants and will start at Rs 8,990. Samsung Galaxy M20 will be available at a starting price of Rs 12,990.

Samsung Galaxy M10 will take on Xiaomi’s entry-level Redmi phones, including Redmi 6 Pro and Redmi Y2 which are available under Rs 10,000 in India

Samsung’s Galaxy M-series will come with a new design including the company’s new Infinity-U and Infinity-V notch displays. One of the models will also include three cameras and up to 5,000mAh battery.

According to a recent report, Samsung’s mid-tier Galaxy M20 will come with a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2 aperture) sensors.

Under the hood, Galaxy M20 will run on in-house Exynos 7885 processor paired with 3GB of RAM. The smartphone will run on Android 8.1 Oreo, and feature a 3,5mm headphone jack along with a USB Type-C port.

Samsung Galaxy M will officially launch on January 28 and will be exclusively available via Amazon India and the company’s official e-store.

First Published: Jan 18, 2019 16:17 IST