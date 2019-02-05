Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Galaxy M20: Which one should you buy?

Samsung recently introduced its new budget Galaxy M series in India. Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 are the first smartphones from the series with an aggressive starting price tag of Rs 7,990.

Galaxy M20 and Galaxy M10 look identical in design but have key differences in terms of specifications. If you’ve been eyeing the top model of Galaxy M10 priced at Rs 8,990, you can shell out a few more and for the Galaxy M20 which costs Rs 10,990. Here are five reasons why you should consider Galaxy M20 over Galaxy M10.

Display

Galaxy M series feature the new Infinity-V display which is essentially a dewdrop-styled notch on top. Galaxy M10 has a 6.2-inch HD+ display. On the Galaxy M20, you get a slightly bigger 6.3-inch display with Full HD+ resolution.

Fingerprint sensor

As aforementioned, Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M10 feature similar designs but have one major difference. Galaxy M20 sports a fingerprint sensor, while Galaxy M10 offers only face unlock. We noted in our first impressions of Galaxy M10 that the face unlock isn’t fast and the feature itself has limitations.

Battery

Battery would be another key differentiator between the Galaxy M phones. Galaxy M20 houses a massive 5,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C for charging. The Galaxy M10 is fuelled by a smaller 3,400mAh battery.

Camera

Galaxy M series comes with the same dual-camera setup at the rear. For selfies, Galaxy M10 has a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the Galaxy M20, there’s an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Storage

The base model of Galaxy M20 comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage. The same is available on the Galaxy M10 priced at Rs 8,990. Also, both phones offer expandable storage up to 512GB.

