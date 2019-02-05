Samsung Galaxy M10 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6: Price, specifications, features compared

Samsung recently introduced its new budget smartphones in India. Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 enter at a time when the popular price segment already has many front runners.

Galaxy M10, the affordable of the two, starts at Rs 7,990 for the base model. It comes with specifications and features similar to Xiaomi’s Redmi 6. Here’s a detailed comparison between the two budget phones.

Design, display

Samsung Galaxy M10 has an edge over the Redmi 6 with a trendier design. Galaxy M10 features a dewdrop-styled notch on its 6.2-inch HD+ display. The smartphone has a slim body with curved edges, and comes in two colour options of blue and black.

Redmi 6 offers more colour options like rose gold, blue and gold. It has a smaller 5.45-inch IPS LCD display with HD resolution and 18:9 aspect ratio. There’s no notch on the display, and the phone has thick bezels. There is a fingerprint sensor on the Redmi 6 which the Galaxy M10 lacks.

Performance

Samsung Galaxy M10 is powered by in-house Exynos 7870 processor. The smartphone is backed by a 3,400mAh battery. Redmi 6 uses MediaTek’s Helio P22 octa-core processor. It has a slightly smaller 3,000mAh battery.

In terms of storage, Galaxy M10 comes in two variants of 2GB RAM plus 16GB storage, and 3GB RAM plus 32GB storage. Redmi 6 is also offered in two variants of 3GB+32GB and 3GB+64GB.

On the software front, Galaxy M10 and Redmi 6 both run Android Oreo with custom UIs on top.

Camera

For photography, Galaxy M10 sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel (f/1.9 aperture) and 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle sensor. There’s a 5-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. Redmi 6 Pro’s dual-camera module comprises 12-megapixel and 5-megapixel AI-based rear cameras. It also sports a 5-megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture for selfies.

Price

Samsung Galaxy M10 starts at Rs 7,990 for the base model, and goes up to Rs 8,990. Redmi 6 Pro is also priced in the same bracket with the base model retailing at Rs 7,999. The 64GB storage variant of Redmi 6 Pro is priced at Rs 8,499.

Summing up,

Galaxy M10 does have an advantage over the Redmi 6 with its display and design. However, both phones come pretty close in terms of specifications and features.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 19:11 IST