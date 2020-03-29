Samsung Galaxy M11 in the works, key design and specifications already revealed

Updated: Mar 29, 2020 12:56 IST

Samsung is working on a new smartphone under its popular Galaxy M series. The latest is Galaxy M11. The smartphone has already made an appearance on the Wi-Fi alliance and Google Play Console. Now, key details including the renders about the phone have emerged online.

Leaked renders show Samsung Galaxy M11 in as many as three colour variants including Sky Blue, purple, and black. The phone comes with a punch-hole camera on the top left corner. The back panel, which appears to be plastic with glossy finish, has three camera lenses aligned vertically on the top left corner. There’s also a pill shaped fingerprint sensor on the back as seen in several Galaxy M phones in the past.

The phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. ( YTech )

Samsung Galaxy M11 leaked specifications

Apart from renders, Samsung Galaxy M11 full specifications have also leaked online. According to GSMArena, Samsung Galaxy M11 will come with a 6.4-inch HD+ display. The phone has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The phone is said to run on an octa-core processor which is speculated to be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 chip. Galaxy M11 could come with 3GB, 32GB and 4GB and 64GB RAM and storage options.

The rear camera setup is said to feature 13-megapixel primary sensor, 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Samsung Galaxy M11 will reportedly be powered by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging. The phone is said to run on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.