Samsung Galaxy M11 leak reveals punch-hole camera, 5,000mAh battery

tech

Updated: Mar 13, 2020 15:51 IST

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. The company is also scheduled to launch Galaxy M21 next week. It is working on a new Galaxy M-series phone which is the Galaxy M11.

A new leak now reveals the design of the Galaxy M11 along with a few specs of the phone. The smartphone is seen with a triple camera setup at the back. There’s also a fingerprint sensor at the rear. The leaked images also show a 3.5mm headphone jack on top. At the bottom, the phone will house a speaker grille and a USB port. Like the Galaxy M31, the Galaxy M11 will also house a punch-hole camera on its display.

The leak also suggests a 5,000mAh battery for the Galaxy M11 with support for 15W fast charging. This leak comes after the Galaxy M11 was confirmed by Google. The smartphone was spotted on the Google Play Console Listing with its design and specs. It does have a punch-hole selfie camera on its display.

Galaxy M11 was listed with 3GB of RAM, and runs on the latest Android 10 which would be layered with OneUI on top. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor with Adreno 506 GPU. The listing also revealed the phone’s display resolution which is 720x1560 pixels with 280ppi. The display’s resolution wasn’t revealed though.

Based on the leaked specifications, the Galaxy M11 will most likely fall in the budget category and priced within Rs 10,000. The smartphone will also succeed the Galaxy M10s which is available at Rs 8,499 in India.