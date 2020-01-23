Samsung Galaxy M11, M31, A11 get Wi-Fi certification, inch closer to launch

tech

Updated: Jan 23, 2020 17:38 IST

Samsung captured a significant portion of the mid-budget smartphone segment last year owing to the success of its Galaxy M-series and Galaxy A-series smartphones. Now, the company is gearing to launch Galaxy M11, Galaxy M31 and Galaxy A11 smartphones in a bid to continue that winning streak.

The three phones have been spotted on the Wi-Fi Alliance, which gives us some insights as to what we should expect from the three smartphones. For starters, Galaxy M11 comes with the model number SM-M115F, while Galaxy M31 comes with the model number SM-M315F. Galaxy A11, on the other hand, sports model number SM-A115F. All the three smartphones will be powered by Android 10.

In addition to that, the listing reveals that the while the Galaxy M11 and Galaxy A11 will come with single-band 2.4GHz Wi-Fi connectivity, Galaxy M31 will come with dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity and it will operate on 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies.

The listing doesn’t reveal much about the upcoming smartphones, however, previous reports hint that the Galaxy A11 will be powered by the Snapdragon 625 or Snapdragon 626 chipset that is coupled with 2GB of RAM and 32GB storage space. It will come with a triple rear camera setup with the third sensor either being a 2-megapixel depth sensor or a 2-megapixel macro sensor. In addition to that it will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and be backed by a 4,000mAh battery.

Galaxy A31 was recently spotted on Geekbench. The listing on the benchmarking site reveals that it will be powered by Exynos 9611 processor and sport 6GB of RAM and 64GB storage space. It will come with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. A separate report said that the phone will be available in Blue, Black and Red colour variants.

As far as Galaxy M11 is concerned, nothing is known about the phone other than the fact that it will be available in Blue and Black colour variants.