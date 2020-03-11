Samsung Galaxy M11 specs, design revealed by Google

tech

Samsung recently launched the Galaxy M31 smartphone in India. The company could be launching a new Galaxy M-series phone soon which is most likely the M11. The smartphone has now been confirmed not by Samsung but Google through an official device listing page.

Samsung Galaxy M11 was spotted (via Android Central) on the Google Play Console listing revealing the phone’s design and specs as well. The listing explicitly reveals the smartphone’s name which is Galaxy M11 and it features a punch-hole selfie camera. The Galaxy M31 also comes with a punch-hole display.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M11 comes with 3GB of RAM and runs on the latest Android 10 which would be layered with OneUI on top. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor paired with Adreno 506 GPU. The screen size for the Galaxy M11 isn’t specified but this display’s resolution will be 720x1560 pixels and have 280ppi.

Based on the specifications, Galaxy M11 will fall in the budget category possibly within Rs 10,000 when launched in India. It will also succeed the present Galaxy M10s which is priced at Rs 8,499 in India. Galaxy M10s comes with a 6.4-inch sAMOLED HD+ display and a notch on top.

The smartphone has 3GB of RAM and 32GB of built-in storage. It runs Exynos 7884B processor under its hood, and packs a 4,000mAh battery. Galaxy M10s sports a dual camera setup of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors at the rear, and an 8-megapixel front camera for selfies. The smartphone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a rear fingerprint sensor.