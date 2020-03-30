e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy M11 with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery made official

Samsung Galaxy M11 with triple rear cameras, 5,000mAh battery made official

Galaxy M11 has been listed on the company’s UAE website. There’s no word on the sale and price details of Galaxy M11 as yet.

tech Updated: Mar 30, 2020 13:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy M11 listed on the company’s official UAE website.
Samsung Galaxy M11 listed on the company’s official UAE website.(Samsung)
         

Samsung has quietly made another smartphone official. Samsung Galaxy M11 has been listed on the company’s UAE official website. The smartphone’s price and availability details are yet to be announced.

Samsung Galaxy M11 features a punch-hole display and a rear fingerprint sensor. It comes in three colour options of black, purple and blue. The smartphone’s listing was first spotted by GSMArena. There’s no word on when Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy M11 in other markets. Prior to this, the company made Galaxy A41 official in Japan and the Galaxy A31 in India but without revealing the price and sale details.

As for the Galaxy M11, the smartphone has a 6.4-inch HD+ LCD display with an Infinity-O cutout. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor clocked at 1.8GHz. The smartphone was rumoured to run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 450 processor. It comes in two variants with 3GB RAM plus 32GB storage, and 4GB RAM plus 64GB storage. There’s also a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy M11 sports a triple camera setup with a 13-megapixel primary sensor, 2-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. There’s an 8-megapixel camera up front for selfies. Some camera features on the Galaxy M11 include ‘Live Focus’, wide angle and ultra wide angle modes.

The smartphone is fuelled by a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support via a USB Type-C port. Its connectivity options include dual SIM support, 4G LTE, USB 2.0, Bluetooth 4.0 and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

