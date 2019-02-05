Samsung Galaxy M20, Galaxy M10 go on sale today: Price, offers, specifications

Samsung’s new budget Galaxy M series go on its first sale today. Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 smartphones are available to purchase starting today via Amazon India and Samsung’s online store.

Galaxy M10 starts at Rs 7,990 for the base variant with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. Galaxy M10 with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 8,990. Galaxy M20 also comes in 3GB+32GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 10,990. The 4GB+64GB variant of Galaxy M20 carries a price tag of Rs 12,990.

Both smartphones are available in two colour options of ‘Ocean Blue’ and ‘Charcoal Black’. Reliance Jio users can avail double-data benefits on recharge plans of Rs 198 and Rs 299.

Samsung Galaxy M20 specifications

Samsung Galaxy M20 features a 6.3-inch Full HD+ Infinity-V display. The smartphone is powered by the new Exynos 7904 chipset, and packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. It comes with USB Type-C for charging.

For photography, Galaxy M20 sports a 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual-camera setup at the rear. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture. On the software front, it runs Android Oreo-based on Samsung Experience 9.5.

Samsung Galaxy M10 specifications

Galaxy M10 has a 6.2-unch Infinity-V display with HD+ resolution. Galaxy M20 runs on Exynos 7870 chipset, and is fuelled by a 3,400mAh battery. The smartphone also packs a dual-camera module of 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel sensors. Galaxy M10 also runs Android Oreo with Samsung Experience 9.5 layered on top.

First Published: Feb 05, 2019 09:51 IST