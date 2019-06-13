Samsung Galaxy M20 to Redmi 7: Last day deals on Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest

Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest online sale is concluding today. The e-commerce company is offering up to 50% discount on mobile phones and accessories. The sale also features exchange offers up to Rs 12,000 on select handsets along with regular no cost EMI options.

Samsung Galaxy M20

Samsung’s Galaxy M20, which competes with the likes of Realme 3 Pro and Redmi Note 7, is listed for Rs 9,990 with a flat Rs 1,000 discount. The top-end model of the phone is listed for Rs 11,990. This model comes with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage.

Xiaomi Redmi 7

Xiaomi’s popular entry-level Redmi 7 smartphone is also listed on Amazon’s Fab Phones Fest sale. The phone is available with Rs 2,000 discount at Rs 7,999. You can get the 3GB model for Rs 8,999 after Rs 2,000 discount.

Apple iPhone XR

Amazon is offering a big discount on Apple’s iPhone XR. Originally priced at Rs 76,900, Apple iPhone XR is available for Rs 58,999. With exchange, you can get additional up to Rs 10,150 off on the phone.

Honor 8X

Amazon is offering Honor 8X at Rs 12,999. The smartphone is originally priced at Rs 17,999. Launched in October last year, Honor 8X comes with 6.4-inch Full HD+ display, Kirin 710 octa-core processor, and dual 20-megapixel and 2-megapixel rear cameras. The smartphone packs a 3,750mAh battery.

Xolo ZX

Xolo’s latest smartphone ZX is being offered under “lowest price ever” section. The Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 rival is available for Rs 10,499 along with no cost EMI options. With exchange you can get up to Rs 8,850 off.

First Published: Jun 13, 2019 14:53 IST