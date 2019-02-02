Samsung Galaxy M20 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro: Price, specifications, features

Samsung recently entered the league of what is arguably the most popular price segment in the Indian smartphone market. The new Galaxy M series comprises Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 starting at an affordable price of Rs 7,990.

The more expensive of the two, Galaxy M20 packs Samsung’s new chipset, a refreshed design and massive battery. The smartphone is available in two storage variants with a starting price of Rs 10,990. Galaxy M20 is cheaper than the Redmi Note 6 Pro but has similar offerings. Here’s a detailed comparison between Galaxy M20 and Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Design

With the Galaxy M20, Samsung borrows design elements from its Galaxy A7 (2017) series. The smartphone has curved edges, and a glossy finish in two colour options of blue and black. It is however thick in build and slightly heavy too. Galaxy M20 also marks the debut of Samsung’s new Infinity-V display which is a dewdrop-styled notch. Up front, it has a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display.

Redmi Note 6 Pro too features a notch on its display but with a different design. As noted in our review, the boat-shaped notch on Redmi Note 6 Pro is big taking up unnecessary space on top. The smartphone has an aluminium body with more colour options like rose gold, blue, and red. It features a 6.26-inch Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio and 2.5D glass layered on top.

Performance

Galaxy M20 is powered by the new in-house Exynos 7904 processor. Based on 14nm process, Exynos 7904 is claimed to be 80% more powerful than its predecessor and handle graphic-intensive apps easily. The smartphone’s highlight is its 5,000mAh battery along with USB Type-C for charging.

In terms of storage, there are two variants of 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. On the software front, Galaxy M20 runs on Android Oreo-based Samsung Experience 9.5. The OS is vibrant with colourful icons and customisation options.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 636 processor. The smartphone is a tested performer and offers one of the best all-round experience. Redmi Note 6 Pro offers a higher RAM variant with 6GB and 64GB storage. It packs a smaller 4,000mAh battery but with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0. Redmi Note 6 Pro also runs custom MIUI with Android Oreo.

Camera

Galaxy M20 sports a dual-camera setup of 13-megapixel (f/1.9) and 5-megapixel ultra-wide sensors at the rear. For selfies, there’s an 8-megapixel camera with f/2.0 aperture. Camera features on the Galaxy M20 include portrait mode, stickers, live focus and burst shot.

Redmi Note 6 Pro features a quad-camera setup with 12-megapixel (f/1.9) and 5-megapixel (f/2.2) sensors at the rear. The dual selfie camera module comprises 20-megapixel(f/2.0) and 2-megapixel (f/2.2) sensors. Redmi Note 6 Pro offers camera features like dualpxiel autofocus, AI-based portraits selfie, and HDR mode.

Price

Samsung has aggressively priced the Galaxy M20 which starts at Rs 10,990 for the base model. Galaxy M20 with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will be available at Rs 12,990. Xiaomi Redmi Note 6 Pro sits on a slightly higher scale with its base model priced at Rs 13,999. It goes all the way up to Rs 16,999 for the 6GB variant.

Summing up,

Samsung’s Galaxy M series will surely give rivals a run for their money. Galaxy M20 doesn’t bring anything drastically new to the plate, but it offers a better choice for consumers. As aforementioned, Redmi Note 6 Pro is one of the best budget smartphones, but the Galaxy M20 could pose a threat to its position.

First Published: Feb 02, 2019 14:31 IST