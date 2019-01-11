Samsung Galaxy M20 with 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras to launch this month

Samsung will be introducing a new smartphone series in India later this month. Galaxy M series will debut with three new smartphones – Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20, and Galaxy M30.

Samsung will first launch Galaxy M10 and Galaxy M20 budget phones in India. Galaxy M30 will launch later in February. According to sources, Galaxy M20 will come with a massive 5,000mAh battery and feature dual rear cameras. This would make Galaxy M20 the first Samsung smartphone with a 5,000mAh battery. As for the Galaxy M10, it will house a smaller 3,500mAh battery.

Galaxy M20 is also said to feature Samsung’s new Infinity-V notched display. Similar to the waterdrop-styled notch, the Infinity-V display will have a v-shaped notch. According to an IANS report, Galaxy M10 will be priced around Rs 9,500 while Galaxy M20 will retail around Rs 15,000.

With this pricing, Samsung’s new Galaxy M series would be competing against phones like Honor 9N, Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro, Asus Zenfone Max Pro M2 and Redmi Note 6 Pro.

Galaxy M30 is expected to be on the mid-range flagship segment with features like a triple-camera setup. Samsung recently launched photography-focused phones like Galaxy A7 which has a triple-camera setup. Galaxy A9 comes with four cameras at the rear.

The new Galaxy M series like other Samsung smartphones, will be manufactured in India. Also, the India launch for the Galaxy M series will be the global launch. These smartphones will hit other markets later.

First Published: Jan 11, 2019 15:33 IST