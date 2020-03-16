e-paper
Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch postponed to March 18

Samsung Galaxy M21 India launch postponed to March 18

Samsung was earlier slated to launch the Samsung Galaxy M21 on March 16. However, the launch has been now rescheduled to March 18.

tech Updated: Mar 16, 2020 10:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
The Samsung Galaxy M21 is the successor to the Galaxy M20 smartphone.
The Samsung Galaxy M21 is the successor to the Galaxy M20 smartphone.(Amazon)
         

Samsung was earlier slated to launch its budget Galaxy M21 smartphone in India on March 16. But now, the company has postponed the phone’s India launch. The Samsung Galaxy M21 will now launch in India on March 18.

While Samsung hasn’t specified the reason as to why it postponed the launch, it has updated details available on Amazon India to reflect the updated launch date. Meanwhile, the phone’s microsite still shows the old launch date.

It is worth noting that, Samsung has also shared several key details about Samsung’s upcoming budget smartphone on Amazon India. As per the phone’s Amazon listing, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will come with an sAMOLED display with a dew drop notch that houses a 20-megapixel selfie camera. It comes with a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel lens. Additionally, the phone has a gigantic 6,0000mAh battery.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M21 key features confirmed ahead of March 16 launch in India

Apart from the above mentioned details, reports in the past have also detailed several other features that the company’s upcoming smartphone will sport. As per older reports, the Galaxy M21 will be powered by Samsung Exynos 9611 octa-core processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. It runs on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 and it is expected to be available in blue, black, and red colour variants.

