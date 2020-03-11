e-paper
Home / Tech / Samsung Galaxy M21 key features confirmed ahead of March 16 launch in India

Samsung Galaxy M21 key features confirmed ahead of March 16 launch in India

Samsung is launching another Galaxy M phone this month. Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming Galaxy M21.

tech Updated: Mar 11, 2020 17:00 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Samsung Galaxy M21 is coming soon
Samsung Galaxy M21 is coming soon(Samsung )
         

Samsung has already confirmed it’s going to launch a new M-series smartphone in India later this month. Dubbed as Galaxy M21, the phone has already been listed on the Amazon India website. The listing gives away some interesting details about the phone.

Battery

Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with a 6,000mAh battery. The phone will join the likes of Galaxy M30s, Galaxy M31, and M30 to offer a 6,000mAh battery.

Camera

Dubbed as “WattaShot”, Samsung Galaxy M21’s camera configuration will include a 48-megapixel sensor. The phone is confirmed to have as many as three rear cameras. The phone will also have a 20-megapixel selfie camera.

Display

Samsung hasn’t revealed the screen size but confirmed it will be an sAMOLED panel on the phone. Samsung’s most of the phones come with sAMOLED screens.

ALSO READ: Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6,000mAh battery launched in India

Leaks

Apart from the abovementioned confirmed features, leaks and rumours have also given us a good idea to about the expected features and specifications. According to reports, Samsung Galaxy M21 will be running on Exynos 9611 octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz coupled with 4GB of RAM. The phone will have Android 10-based OneUI 2.0.

Samsung Galaxy M21 is said to launch in two variants, one with 64GB storage and another with 128GB storage. Galaxy M21 will come in blue, black, and red colour options.

