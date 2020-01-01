Samsung Galaxy M21 key specs leak; M11 and M31 also coming soon

tech

Samsung’s Galaxy M10, M20 and M30 were some of its most popular smartphones in the year 2019. So, it is only natural for the company to launch successors to these smartphones. Now, word is that Samsung has started working on Galaxy M21 and it is likely to launch soon.

According to a report by Sam Mobile, Samsung Galaxy M21, which has the model number SM-M215F, will be available in two memory variants. One with 64GB storage space, and the other, with 128GB internal memory. If this report is true, it will be a refreshing upgrade over the storage capacity offered by the Galaxy M20 smartphone. For your reference, Galaxy M20 is also available in two memory variants. However, unlike the Galaxy M21, it comes in 32GB and 64GB memory variants.

That said, memory is not the only upgrade that the Galaxy M21 is getting. The upcoming phone is expected to be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9610 or 9611 chipset and run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 on top. Galaxy M20, on the other hand, has Exynos 7904 in its core.

As far as M11 and M31 are concerned, according to a separate report by the publication, M11 will come with 32GB storage space, while M31 will sport 64GB storage space. Beyond that, there are no details available on the technical specifications of the two smartphones yet.

Apart from details the specifications of the upcoming Galaxy M21 smartphone, the report also detailed the colours in which the three upcoming smartphones will be available in. All the three upcoming smartphones, that is, Galaxy M11, Galaxy M21 and Galaxy M31, will get Blue and Black colour variants. The third colour, however, will be different. While M11 will be available in Violet colour, M21 will be available in Green colour variant. The Galaxy M31, on the other hand, will be available in Red colour variant.

Samsung launched its M-series smartphones, that is M10 and M20, in January last year. So, it is possible that the company continues to follow that trend this year as well. That said, Samsung hasn’t confirmed anything yet. So, for now, all we can do is wait.