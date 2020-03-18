Samsung Galaxy M21 launched in India, price starts at Rs 12,999: Check specs, features

tech

Samsung on Wednesday launched Galaxy M21 smartphone in India. With price starting at Rs 12,999, Samsung Galaxy M21 will go on sale on March 23 on Amazon India. Interested customers can register for the new smartphone on the e-commerce platform.

Two important features of Galaxy M21 are the large battery capacity at 6,000mAh and a triple-rear cameras including a 48-megapixel sensor. It’s worth noting that Samsung has already launched 6,000mAh battery-powered phones such as Galaxy M30s and Galaxy M31. On Galaxy M21, you also get a 15W Type-C fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy M21: Full specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy M21 has a 6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+ Infinity U display with 91% screen-to-body ratio, 420 nits peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The phone runs on in-house Exynos 9611 processor. Galaxy M21 comes in two RAM, storage combinations – 4GB, 64GB and 6GB and 128GB. Both variants support expandable storage up to 512GB via microSD card.

Samsung Galaxy M21 features as many as three cameras on the back. The configuration includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, and 5-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, it has a 20-megapixel camera.

Samsung Galaxy M21 comes with Android 10-based OneUI. Other key features of the phone include rear-fingerprint sensor and Always on Display. The phone comes in Midnight Blue and Raven Black colour options.