Samsung Galaxy M21 leaked specifications reveal big performance upgrade

Updated: Jan 26, 2020 13:51 IST

Samsung is working on new smartphones under its successful Galaxy M series. One of the first phones expected to launch in the first half of the year is Galaxy M21. The smartphone has been spotted on Geekbench benchmarking website ahead of an official launch.

According to the listing, Samsung Galaxy M21 will run on Exynos 9611 processor octa-core processor clocked at 1.74Ghz. The chip is coupled with 4GB of RAM. The listing reveals Samsung Galaxy M21 will have Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 out-of-the-box. On the Geekbench 5 benchmark, the phone bagged 348 single-core score and 1265 multi-core score. It is worth noting that Samsung’s new Galaxy A51 also runs on the Exynos 9611 processor.

This follows the recent leak which claims Samsung Galaxy M21 will be available in two variants, one with 64GB storage and another with 128GB storage. The leak added Galaxy M21 will come with blue, black, and red colour options.

Samsung Galaxy M21 will succeed the last year’s popular Galaxy M20. Currently available online for Rs 10,000 approximately, Samsung Galaxy M20 came with a 6.3-inch full HD+ display. It ran on Exynos 7904 octa-core processor, and 5,000mAh battery. Samsung Galaxy M20 had 13-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras, and 8-megapixel selfie camera. It came in 3GB, 32GB and 4GB and 64GB RAM and storage variants.

If the latest rumours are true, Samsung Galaxy M21 will have a much faster processor, the latest Android software, and more RAM and storage in the two variants. Considering it’s an M series phone, it will be available at an affordable price as well.