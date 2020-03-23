Samsung Galaxy M21 to go on sale in India today

tech

Updated: Mar 23, 2020 11:07 IST

Samsung’s latest smartphone ‘Galaxy M21’ will go on sale today for the first time. Samsung launched the Galaxy M21 in India last week. The smartphone will be available to purchase via multiple platforms starting today.

Galaxy M21 sale is scheduled to start at 12:00 noon on Amazon India, Samsung’s e-store and retail outlets as well. Amazon India is offering a discount of Rs 500 on the Galaxy M21 till March 31.

Galaxy M21 is available at a starting price of Rs 13,499 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The smartphone also comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant which is priced at Rs 15,499. Galaxy M21 comes in two colour options of ‘Midnight Blue’ and ‘Raven Black’.

In terms of specifications, Galaxy M21 features a 6.4-inch sAMOLED full HD+ Infinity-U display and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The smartphone is powered by an in-house Exynos 9611 processor. It also comes with a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 512GB.

For photography, Galaxy M21 sports a triple camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel wide-angle lens and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the smartphone houses a 20-megapixel camera for selfies.

On the software front, Galaxy M21 runs on Android 10-based OneUI out-of-the-box. The smartphone packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W fast charging via a USB Type-C port. It houses a rear fingerprint sensor along with support for face unlock as well.