Samsung Galaxy M21 to launch in India today: Check out expected specs, price

tech

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 11:44 IST

Samsung was earlier slated to launch the Galaxy M21 in India on March 16. However, the company unexpectedly delayed the launch of the device without offering any explanation. Now, the company is all set to launch its Galaxy M20 successor in India today at 12PM.

Ahead of the official launch, the upcoming Galaxy M21 is listed on the Amazon India and Samsung’s India website. The listing on these sites confirms a number of features pertaining to the upcoming smartphone. For starters, the Samsung Galaxy M21 will come with a super AMOLED display and that it will come with a gigantic 6,000mAh battery. The listing also reveals that the smartphone will come with a 48-megapixel primary camera at the back and 20-megapixel camera in the front.

In addition to the above mentioned details, reports in the past have detailed several features pertaining to the upcoming Galaxy M21 smartphone. As per the reports, the Galaxy M21 will be powered by Samsung’s Exynos 9611 processor that is coupled with 4GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage space. It is expected to run on Android 10-based OneUI 2.0 and be available in black, blue and red colour variants.